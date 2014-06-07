Musicians, Advertisers Strike New Music Deal

Musicians who record tracks for TV, Internet and radio ads have signed a new contract with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies’ (AAAAs) Joint Policy Committee on Broadcast Talent Union Relations.

The new three-year "jingles and spot announcements" agreement includes a 6% pay increase as well as improvements in health and welfare payments, pension benefits and more, according to the American Federation of Musicians in the U.S. and Canada (AFM).

The agreement also includes a waiver for certain Internet productions and a provision that allows advertisers to pay upfront for 52-week use, and reuse in all media. The new agreement begins immediately, though the rank and file still have to ratify it, which is expected to be completed within 60 days.

“We have concluded an exceptional and progressive agreement with the Advertising Industry that we believe achieves our goals, both economically and structurally,” said AFM International President Ray Hair in a statement late Friday.