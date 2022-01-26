Music Publishing Executive Sidney Miller Dies

Sidney Miller, II, 89, pioneering publisher/founder of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine, has died in Northern Virginia of complications from COVID-19.

Miller founded the radio trade publication in 1976 to chronicle Black music for radio station and music executives and retailers. He also created BRE Conferences -- including On the Road regional music seminars -- and the magazine's Drummer Awards.

In the 1980s Miller launched national syndicated radio show Hollywood Live in more than 120 markets.

Miller was vice chairman of the Grammys MusiCares Board of Directors and served on the boards of the National Black Programmers Coalition, the PUSH Rainbow Coalition, the New Orleans Music Commission, Atlanta Music Commission, Washington DC Music Commission and Living Legends.

After college at Florida A&M, where Miller played trumpet in the band and booked gigs for fellow students including Cannonball Adderly, he had a stint in the army, where he also booked gigs for performers including Lou Rawls and Nancy Wilson.

He began his professional music life as head of the Capitol Records Fame label, going on to become a personal manager and promoter before launching BRE magazine.

Survivors include his wife and business partner, Susan Miller; brother, Wilmer; three children; and six grandchildren. ■