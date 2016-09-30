Musburger, Stahl to Receive Vin Scully, Charles Osgood Lifetime Achievement Awards

WFUV, Fordham University’s noncommercial radio station, announced the ninth annual recipients of the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting and the Charles Osgood Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism.

ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Brent Musburger and CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl will be awarded the Scully and Osgood honors, respectively.

They will be honored at WFUV's “On the Record: A Celebration of Achievement in News and Sports Broadcasting” benefit in New York on Nov. 9.

Scully and Osgood are both alumni of Fordham University and WFUV. Osgood anchored his last broadcast of CBS News Sunday MorningSept. 25, while Scully is set to call his last Los Angeles Dodgers game as "Voice of the Dodgers" on Oct. 2.