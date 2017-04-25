Murphy, Stangel Joining Fox Ad Sales Global Solutions Group

Fox Networks Group said Derek Murphy and Greg Stangel are joining the company as senior VPs for global solutions for advertising sales, newly created positions.

Murphy, most recently a consultant, and Stangel, previously with CAA Sports, started Monday and report to Danielle Maged, executive VP of global solutions.

The global solutions group leverages the programming and product portfolios of Fox Networks Group and parent 21st Century Fox, working directly with clients to craft strategic platforms.

“As we continue to grow our Global Solutions team and its capabilities, we need leaders who are as innovative and impactful as the customized partnerships they develop,” said Maged. “Derek and Greg bring the experience, relationships and acumen necessary to build industry-leading brand alliances across Fox Networks Group’s assets to drive results for our clients and our company.”

Murphy was previously with 31Ventures where he led strategic consulting services for the group’s media and consumer-tech clients; USA Today, where he was general manager; Huffington Post and American Express.

Stangel spent eight years at CAA Sports. Before that he held corporate partnership sales roles with the New York Mets and the National Hockey League.