Murphy Named Senior VP at NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Regional Network named Matt Murphy senior VP and general manager for NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Murphy, who had been senior VP, platforms and strategy for NBC Sports Regional Networks, will be responsible for NBC Sports Bay Area’s content and relationships with teams, effective Jan 2. He replaces Tom Stathakes, who stepped down this summer.

The network carries games for the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, Oakland A’s, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Earthquakes, and San Jose Sharks.

“As we continue to put fans first and strive to serve them with the most engaging content across all platforms, it became clear that Matt’s expertise and leadership in this space made him the ideal candidate to take these networks to the next level,” said Bill Bridgen, president, group leader, NBC Sports Regional Networks.

Murphy will report to Bridgen and move from Connecticut to the Bay Area.

Prior to joining NBC, Murphy consulted with Google and Revolt TV. Before that he spent nearly 20 years with Disney and ESPN Media Networks, most recently as senior VP of digital video distribution.