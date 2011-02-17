Murphy, Falchuk Creating Pilot for FX
Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Glee co-creators and executive
producers and former Nip/Tuck executive producers are returning to FX with the
drama series pilot American Horror Story.
The hour-long pilot was co-created by the pair and both will
serve as executive producers, with Murphy directing. Production will begin in
April. If FX picks up the series, production would start in late spring for a
fall premiere.
"American Horror Story is a wildly brilliant original
series," said John Landgraf, president and general manager, FX Networks. "Ryan
and Brad Falchuk, who created it together, are evil geniuses and, in the spirit
of the great Louis Armstrong, ‘Hello, Dolly, well hello, Dolly, it's so nice to
have you back where you belong...'"
Twentieth Century Fox Television is producing, with Dante Di
Lorento executive producing alongside Murphy and Falchuk.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.