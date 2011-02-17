Murphy, Falchuk Creating Pilot for FX

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Glee co-creators and executive

producers and former Nip/Tuck executive producers are returning to FX with the

drama series pilot American Horror Story.



The hour-long pilot was co-created by the pair and both will

serve as executive producers, with Murphy directing. Production will begin in

April. If FX picks up the series, production would start in late spring for a

fall premiere.

"American Horror Story is a wildly brilliant original

series," said John Landgraf, president and general manager, FX Networks. "Ryan

and Brad Falchuk, who created it together, are evil geniuses and, in the spirit

of the great Louis Armstrong, ‘Hello, Dolly, well hello, Dolly, it's so nice to

have you back where you belong...'"

Twentieth Century Fox Television is producing, with Dante Di

Lorento executive producing alongside Murphy and Falchuk.