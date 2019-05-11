‘Murphy Brown’ Revival Ends on CBS

Murphy Brown, which returned on CBS after 20 years off the air, will not see a second season. Candice Bergen played Murphy, a TV news host. The reboot had 13 episodes, starting in late September 2018.

Murphy Brown originally ran from 1988 to 1998 on CBS.

The show frequently took pokes at President Trump. The producers said Trump’s jabs at the press were a motivation to bring back Murphy Brown.

Bergen was an executive producer as well as the star. Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud reprised their original roles in the reboot.

Original creator Diane English executive produced the show through her Bend in the Road Productions banner.