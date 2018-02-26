'Murphy Brown' Cast Members on Board For Reboot

Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud, cast members on the original Murphy Brown, will reprise their original characters when CBS brings the show back for the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

Ford will play Corky Sherwood. Regalbuto will play Frank Fontana, and Grant Shaud will portray Miles Silverberg.

CBS is on board for a 13-episode season.

The show, which originally aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998, comes from Warner Bros. Television. Candice Bergen, who starred in the title role, will reprise her role as Brown, an anchor on the newsmagazine FYI.

Original creator Diane English will write and executive produce the new material through her Bend in the Road Productions banner.

Bergen will also be an executive producer.