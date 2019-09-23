Murdochs Get Paid Lower Compensation at New Fox

The “new” Fox is smaller than the old 21st Century Fox, so it stands to reason that top executives at the company are getting less compensation this year than they did last year.

But those executives--including Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan--are still among the best-paid execs in corporate America.

According to documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox, received $42.2 million in total compensation for the fiscal year ended June 30. That compares to $49.2 million in 2018 and $29.3 million in 2017.

Murdoch’s 2019 total includes a salary of $6.5 million, a stock award of $12.6 million, $7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and an $11.1 million change in the values of deferred compensation.

For Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox, total compensation was $42.1 million, down from $50.7 million in 2018 and $20.6 million in 2017.

Both Murdochs are also enjoying money from Disney, which paid $71 billion for 21st Century Fox.

Fox said that if transaction-related and other income was removed from the report, the amount of compensation approved by the Fox board for Rupert Murdoch would have been $29.3 million and $23.6 million for Lachlan Murdoch.