Murdochs Drew Lower Pay at 21st Century Fox

The Murdochs who run media giant 21st Century Fox got smaller paychecks in the 2017 fiscal year.



Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s total compensation was $29.3 million, down 15% from the previous year.



His son, James Murdoch, now CEO of the company, received $20.3 million, down 23% from $26.4 million the year before.



Lachlan Murdoch, James’ brother and executive chairman, got $20.6 million, down 13% from $23.7 million.



