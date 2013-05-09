Murdoch Introduces Logo for 21st Century Fox

Rupert Murdoch unveiled on Thursday the logo for 21st Century Fox, the TV and movie company that is expected to be spun off of News Corp.

In a memo to staffers, Murdoch said the logo reflects the "rich creative heritage of Twentieth Centry Fox and signals the promise of the 21st century and our restless drive toward the future."

He added that "ultimately our new logo celebrates the powerful commitment of you and your colleague to the excellence and innovation that will propel 21sh Century Fox forward."

Murdoch's News Corp. plans to split into two companies. One will be called News Corp. and will own the current company's publishing assets and businesses in Australia. The other will own TV assets including Fox broadcasting and cable networks including FX, Fox News and Fox Sports 1.