Murdoch Engaged to Jerry Hall, Jagger’s Ex

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is planning to get married again, this time to Jerry Hall, the former model who was once married to rock star Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones.

Murdoch, 84, who controls 21st Century Fox and News Corp., announced his engagement in a small ad in the Times of London, owned by News Corp.

The couple attended the Golden Globes awards on Sunday night.

In 2013, Murdoch split with third wife Wendi Deng.

Last year, Murdoch stepped down as CEO of 21st Century Fox. He was succeeded by James Murdoch, one of his sons. He continues as executive chairman.