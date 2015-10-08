Murdoch Apologizes for 'Carson Real Black President' Tweet

News. Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch has tweeted his apologies after he took flak for implying President Obama was not the real deal when it came to black presidents.

After tweeting a promotion for Republican African American candidate Ben Carson's appearance with Fox's Megyn Kelly on Oct. 7, Murdoch followed it up with the following: "Ben and Candy Carson terrific. What about a real black President who can properly address the racial divide? And much else."

The comment immediately drew criticism in the Twittersphere and elsewhere for marginalizing President Obama. For example, African American-targeted morning program NewsOne Now's managing editor and host Roland S. Martin convened panelists Oct. 8 to talk about the remarks, the consensus being that Murdoch is hardly an expert on defining “Blackness."

Murdoch eventually followed up with another tweet: "Apologies! No offense meant. Personally find both men charming."