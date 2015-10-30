ABC Gives ‘The Muppets’ Full Season Order

ABC makes it easy to be green, giving a full season order to The Muppets.

The announcement brings the laugher to 16 episodes in its freshman season.

The Muppets' most recent new episode garnered a 1.4 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

Produced by ABC Studios and The Muppets Studio, the comedy comes from The Big Bang Theory’s Bill Prady and 3rd Rock From the Sun’s Bob Kushell. Prady and Kushell serve as executive producers along with Randal Einhorn, Bill Barretta, Debbie McClellan and Kyle Laughlin.