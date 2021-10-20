Munster Mash: Rerun Channel Streaming First Original Content

Classic Reruns TV, a broadcast diginet channel also available for streaming, has slated its first original programming since launching in May.

Actually, the content is is a combination of original wraparounds with vintage monster movies.



Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the 1960s sitcom The Munsters, has chosen and will host the airing/streaming of four movies on Oct. 31— The Day the Earth Stood Still, A Bucket of Blood, Little Shop of Horrors and The Son of Dracula.



Patrick, whose character on the show was the son of a vampire himself, will host the Halloween Monster Bash from Tom Devlin‘s Monster Museum in Boulder City, Nevada.



The channel airs on almost three dozen broadcast TV digital subchannels and is available for streaming on DistroTV, KlowedTV, SelectTV, Vidgo and Stremium.