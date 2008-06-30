Munson to Head KPHO

LIN TV veteran Edward L. Munson is the new general manager of Meredith Broadcasting Group CBS affiliate KPHO Phoenix.

He succeeds Steven Hammel, who resigned last week.

"Ed possesses a blend of extensive local experience and industry knowledge. This combination -- in addition to his successful 30-year track record in the broadcasting business -- makes him the right fit for Meredith and KPHO-TV," Meredith Broadcasting Group president Paul Karpowicz said.

Munson was most recently vice president of sales at LIN. He had also been GM of WAVY Norfolk, Va., and served as VP of television for LIN, overseeing one-half of its stations.

"KPHO has a strong legacy of serving advertisers and viewers, making it a station with great potential for growth,” Munson said. “I look forward to leading that effort.”