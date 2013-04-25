MundoFox to Produce Spanish-Language Version of 'X Factor'
MundoFox announced Thursday that it will produce a Spanish-language
version of corporate sibling Fox's The X Factor.
The announcement comes just as NBCUniversal's Telemundo is
about to launch a Spanish-language version of NBC's The Voice (La Voz
Kids). Like La Voz Kids, El Factor X will feature younger
children instead of adults.
El Factor X is expected to premiere this summer and
feature kids aged 8-15. It will be produced by FremantleMedia Latin America.
"With the massive success that The X
Factor has had in the U.S. and around the world, we are absolutely
delighted to launch the same format with a twist for U.S. Hispanic
viewers," said Adriana Ibañez, executive VP of programming for MundoFox.
"This format is very much aligned with the quality programming we look to
provide to our MundoFox viewers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.