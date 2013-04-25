MundoFox to Produce Spanish-Language Version of 'X Factor'

MundoFox announced Thursday that it will produce a Spanish-language

version of corporate sibling Fox's The X Factor.

The announcement comes just as NBCUniversal's Telemundo is

about to launch a Spanish-language version of NBC's The Voice (La Voz

Kids). Like La Voz Kids, El Factor X will feature younger

children instead of adults.

El Factor X is expected to premiere this summer and

feature kids aged 8-15. It will be produced by FremantleMedia Latin America.

"With the massive success that The X

Factor has had in the U.S. and around the world, we are absolutely

delighted to launch the same format with a twist for U.S. Hispanic

viewers," said Adriana Ibañez, executive VP of programming for MundoFox.

"This format is very much aligned with the quality programming we look to

provide to our MundoFox viewers."