mun2 Transformation Features Big Sports Play #HispanicTV

New York – As it moves toward a network transformation, mun2 will continue to add more linear properties and digital content from NBC Sports.

The 40-million subscriber channel will unveil a new name on the Super Bowl, when it televises the NFL championship game for the first time, according to mun2 president Rubén Mendiola, who was speaking at the Hispanic Television Summit on Oct. 2.

Mendiola was joined by legendary soccer commentator Andrés Cantor, and Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics, in detailing some of the changes that are reshaping mun2.

