Mun2 Slates Hour-Long Jenni Rivera Tribute

In honor of Jenni Rivera, mun2 will present the original

special We Love Jenni on Friday, Dec. 21, including testimonials from

Latin music stars and celebrities including Edward James Olmos, Carson Daly and

Snoop Dogg.

The special will air at 8 p.m. and re-air at 10 p.m. ET on

the Telemundo Media-owned network. Rivera starred in a reality show, I Love

Jenni, on mun2.

Featuring "exclusive and intimate footage," the program

looks at Rivera's life as a mother, friend, artist and trusted icon to fans,

mun2 said. Testimonials will be in English and in Spanish. Latin music stars

featured include Thalia, Larry Hernandez, Tucanes de Tijuana, 3Ball Mty, Los

Horoscopos de Durango, Banda el Limon, Chino XL, Down and Diana Reye.

The 43-year-old Rivera, a groundbreaking Latina performer,

died on Dec. 9 in a plane crash near Monterrey, Mexico.