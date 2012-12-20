Mun2 Slates Hour-Long Jenni Rivera Tribute
By MCN Staff
In honor of Jenni Rivera, mun2 will present the original
special We Love Jenni on Friday, Dec. 21, including testimonials from
Latin music stars and celebrities including Edward James Olmos, Carson Daly and
Snoop Dogg.
The special will air at 8 p.m. and re-air at 10 p.m. ET on
the Telemundo Media-owned network. Rivera starred in a reality show, I Love
Jenni, on mun2.
Featuring "exclusive and intimate footage," the program
looks at Rivera's life as a mother, friend, artist and trusted icon to fans,
mun2 said. Testimonials will be in English and in Spanish. Latin music stars
featured include Thalia, Larry Hernandez, Tucanes de Tijuana, 3Ball Mty, Los
Horoscopos de Durango, Banda el Limon, Chino XL, Down and Diana Reye.
The 43-year-old Rivera, a groundbreaking Latina performer,
died on Dec. 9 in a plane crash near Monterrey, Mexico.
