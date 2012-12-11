Mun2 Airing Jenni Rivera Programming Marathon

Following the death of mun2 star Jenni Rivera, the network

is presenting a marathon of her reality series I Love Jenni this week.

Episodes from season two started airing Monday night and

will continue on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and

from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Season one episodes of Jenni will air on Thursday and Friday.

The series Rivera executive produced, Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis in Control, will air on Thursday,

Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 14. Mun2 will also dedicate more than 30 hours of in

its video programming to Rivera's music through Friday.

Rivera died in a plane crash in Mexico on Sunday at the age

of 43.

In addition to her music career and mun2 shows, she was also a judge on the

Mexican version of The Voice.