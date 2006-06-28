Multiplatform Push for Big Brother

CBS is launching a multiplatform promotional campaign around its upcoming Big Brother: All Stars series. In addition to streaming new episodes the day after their on-air debut on its broadband site Innertube, CBS will offer a Big Brother mobile subscription package, with video clips, photos, breaking-news alerts and insider summaries.

CBS will dispatch special producers to film footage for the mobile plan, "Big Brother Mobile Pack." It will be available to most wireless carriers, and fans can subscribe on CBS.com. Fans will also use text messaging to vote on how they'd like various aspects of the show to work out or enter a weekly contest to win $10,000 by predicting which house guest will be voted off.

CBS will also team with RealNetworks for the sixth year to stream 24/7 video from the Big Brother house beginning with the show's July 6 premiere, and it bring back its Big Brother blog and Big Brother talk show House Calls, which streams daily for free on CBS.com.