Multicultural TV Summit Tackles Business Issues of Diversity

The Multicultural TV Summit on Tuesday, April 3, at the Stewart Hotel in New York is an event designed to explore revenue growth opportunities for businesses involved in creating content for specific audience segments defined by age, ethnicity or race, gender, nationality or sexual preference.

In addition to expert speakers from a full range of industry segments – and celebrity hosts – the half-day program will include a reveal of the 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards winners. Founded in 1994 by the NAMIC-Southern California Chapter, the NAMIC Vision Awards salute original programming for linear and digital platforms that is reflective of the depth and breadth of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color.

Now more than ever, audience segmentation is critical to the competitive profitability of business. The luncheon keynote is followed by a series of presentations and panel discussions featuring leading executives. The Multicultural TV Summit is the ideal forum to learn about and network with other like-minded industry professionals that are tasked with targeting and growing diverse audience segments.

Featured speakers and hosts include:

Jeff Binder, Executive Vice President Home and Entertainment, T-Mobile US, Inc.

Ana Ceppi, SVP, Hispanic Strategy & Client Experience, NBCUniversal Hispanic Group.

Edward Chang, Managing Director, TDW+Co.

Jesus Chavez, Chief Operations Officer, mitú.

Doug Darfield, Managing Director of Research and Programming, Hemisphere Media Group.

Joseph Lawson, Content Strategy and Acquisition, Verizon.

Isaac Mizrahi, Co-President, Chief Operating Officer, ALMA; Chairman of the Board, Culture Marketing Council - The Voice of Hispanic Marketing (formerly AHAA).

Diana Mogollón, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Stage 13/Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Juan Williams, Co-host, The Five, FOX News Channel.

For more about the 2018 Multicultural TV Summit -- an inaugural event from the editors of NewBay's Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable and Schramm Marketing Group, the producers of multicultural breakfast events at past Cable Shows and the annual Hispanic TV Summit -- visit multiculturaltvsummit.com.