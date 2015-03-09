Multichannel News' Wonder Women Set For March 19

Selected by the editors of B&C’s sister publication Multichannel News, the 17th annual Wonder Women class of high-accomplishing females working in cable TV will be honored during a gala luncheon Thursday, March 19, at the Hilton New York.

The program will also feature three all-star hosts: Alisyn Camerota, CNN anchor and co-host of morning news show New Day; Andrea Canning, correspondent for NBC’s news magazine Dateline; and Pam Oliver, reporter for Fox NFL Sunday on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

This year’s group of Wonder Women includes senior executives at companies ranging from cable operators Comcast, Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications and GCI to programmers A+E Networks, Disney, Fox, Univision and Fuse Media to technology provider Arris and agency Horizon Media.

The event (cosponsored by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications) also recognizes 12 execs as Women to Watch.

Limited seats are still available. For more on the luncheon, honorees and sponsors, please visit mcnwonderwomen.com or call Rebecca Shottland at 917-281-4782 or email rshottland@nbmedia.com.