Muir Named Sole Anchor of ABC's Weekend ‘World News'
David Muir has been names the sole anchor of the weekend
editions of ABC's World News, ABC
News President Ben Sherwood announced Monday.
Muir had been anchoring the Saturday broadcast, but will now
take on Sunday as well, replacing Dan Harris, who had been doing double-duty
since being named co-anchor of GMA
Weekend in the fall.
With Muir's expanded role, the Saturday and Sunday
broadcasts will be rebranded ABC World
News with David Muir. He will continue as a correspondent for all ABC News
platforms.
"David breathes clarity and wisdom into all his reporting,"
said World News Executive Producer
Jon Banner in a statement. "His original voice and his ability to reach far
beyond the headlines into heart of a story follows in the great tradition of
Diane, Charlie and Peter. I'm excited for David to put his singular stamp on
the weekend newscasts and to further deepen his connection to our audience."
Muir joined ABC News in 2003 as anchor of the overnight news
program World News Now.
