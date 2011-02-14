Muir Named Sole Anchor of ABC's Weekend ‘World News'

David Muir has been names the sole anchor of the weekend

editions of ABC's World News, ABC

News President Ben Sherwood announced Monday.

Muir had been anchoring the Saturday broadcast, but will now

take on Sunday as well, replacing Dan Harris, who had been doing double-duty

since being named co-anchor of GMA

Weekend in the fall.

With Muir's expanded role, the Saturday and Sunday

broadcasts will be rebranded ABC World

News with David Muir. He will continue as a correspondent for all ABC News

platforms.

"David breathes clarity and wisdom into all his reporting,"

said World News Executive Producer

Jon Banner in a statement. "His original voice and his ability to reach far

beyond the headlines into heart of a story follows in the great tradition of

Diane, Charlie and Peter. I'm excited for David to put his singular stamp on

the weekend newscasts and to further deepen his connection to our audience."



Muir joined ABC News in 2003 as anchor of the overnight news

program World News Now.