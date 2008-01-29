mtvU Inks Several Carriage Deals

mtvU, MTV Networks’ college-targeted channel, picked up carriage with Charter Communications, Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV, AT&T U-verse TV and others.

The network was previously available only on participating college campuses -- approximately 750 nationwide.

The network said the move was meant to reach students who live in college communities but may not be on-campus where they can see the programming.

The channel will launch in 700 communities, including a number of major metro markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis, giving it an additional 2.6 million subscribers.

“mtvU’s distribution has grown nearly 50% since launch thanks to strong student demand, and this groundswell of support has helped to catalyze the next step in our evolution,” mtvU general manager Stephen Friedman said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with some of MTV’s most valued, long-term distribution partners -- offering them a powerful new connection point to the trendsetting college audience -- and to bring the only 100% college-focused network to many more students.”

mtvU will launch nationwide through the cable and phone providers Feb. 2.