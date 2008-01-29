mtvU Inks Several Carriage Deals
By Alex Weprin
mtvU, MTV Networks’ college-targeted channel, picked up carriage with Charter Communications, Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV, AT&T U-verse TV and others.
The network was previously available only on participating college campuses -- approximately 750 nationwide.
The network said the move was meant to reach students who live in college communities but may not be on-campus where they can see the programming.
The channel will launch in 700 communities, including a number of major metro markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis, giving it an additional 2.6 million subscribers.
“mtvU’s distribution has grown nearly 50% since launch thanks to strong student demand, and this groundswell of support has helped to catalyze the next step in our evolution,” mtvU general manager Stephen Friedman said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with some of MTV’s most valued, long-term distribution partners -- offering them a powerful new connection point to the trendsetting college audience -- and to bring the only 100% college-focused network to many more students.”
mtvU will launch nationwide through the cable and phone providers Feb. 2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.