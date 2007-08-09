MTV’s Real World Going Hollywood, Green

MTV announced that the 20th season of reality show The Real World, to be filmed in Hollywood, will go “green.”

According to MTV, the show will “introduce today’s youth to the ways in which they can incorporate environmentally friendly household items and make eco-friendly lifestyle choices, as seen on The Real World, into their everyday lives.”

The house will utilize solar energy and feature recycled glass counters, “sustainable” furniture and energy-efficient lighting.

“Our environment is changing, and young people are realizing that the choices they make in their daily lives can affect the future of the world they live in,” said Christina Norman, president of MTV. “The Real World has a longstanding history of tackling the issues facing each generation of MTV viewers and, this season, we wanted to empower our audience by incorporating real, actionable solutions that they can take to make their own homes environmentally friendly.”

By jumping on the green bandwagon, MTV will compete for green ad dollars with the likes of Discovery Communications, which will launch “Planet Green” next year, and NBC Universal’s Sundance Channel, which has an environmental programming block called “The Green.”

For the first time in the show’s 20 seasons, one of the cast members was chosen by Real World fans. A total of 20,000 hopefuls submitted 90-second video clips to a Real World casting site and, after 2.9 million votes, “PretyBoy” from Daytona Beach, Fla., was voted on to the show. He will join six other cast members currently being chosen by Bunim-Murray Productions, the company that produces the series.

The show is making its return to Los Angeles after 14 years, having last featured the city in its second season.