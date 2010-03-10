MTV's ‘Liz' Ends Season On Ratings High Note

MTV's My Life as Liz ended its first season March 8

on a high note, delivering series-best ratings.

The season finale drew 1.3 million viewers, including a 2.6

F12-24 demo rating and a 1.4 P12-34 demo rating. All were series highs. Among

the television competition, Liz was the top rated show in women 12-17

and 18-24, two of MTV's key demos.