MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Spinoff to Premiere Mar. 29

MTV's spinoff series starring Jersey Shore cast member Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio will premiere

Thursday, Mar 29 at 10:30 p.m. following the return of a new season of Punk'd.

The Pauly D Project

follows the star's transition from reality show housemate to DJ and recording

artist with his Rhode Island friends along for the ride. MTV has ordered 12

episodes of the series from Jersey Shore's

SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions.

The previously announced new season of prank series Punk'd will also bow on Mar. 29 with a

new celebrity set to host each episode including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus,

Hayden Panettiere and others. Former host Ashton Kutcher remains signed on as

an executive producer.