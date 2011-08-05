MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Season 4 Social Chatter Off the Charts

It was "gym, Twitter, laundry" for the season 4 premiere of MTV's Jersey Show Thursday night, which drew record levels of social media engagement, according to research firms.

Jersey Shore's airing captured more social media interactions Thursday than the top 10 broadcast shows and the other nine cable shows combined, according to social media tracking service Trendrr.com. (Wiredset's Trendrr provides data for Multichannel News' Buzz Meter feature.)

Trendrr.com measured 974,169 social interactions for Jersey Show from 6 a.m. on Aug. 4 to 5:59 a.m. on Friday -- including 912,055 comments on Twitter. The shows with the next-highest social engagement for Aug. 4 were CBS's Big Brother (with 52,973 interactions) and Discovery's Shark City (with 50,524).

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.