MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Lodges Series' Best With Viewers, Key Demo

MTV's Jersey Shore set series marks for viewers and with the network's key demo.

The

Aug. 12 telecast averaged 5.5 million total viewers, while scoring a

5.3 rating against persons 12 to 34, according to Nielsen same-day data.

That marked the third straight week that Jersey Shore ranked

as the top show with that group in all of television on Thursday night,

and gave the reality show the best three marks with the demo in cable

thus far in 2010.

The program also performed well among Madison Avenue's most-coveted group persons 18 to 49, averaging an Aug. 12 TV-best 2.7 rating against that set, as well as a 4.5 among women 18 to 34.