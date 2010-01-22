MTV's ‘Jersey Shore' Finale Sets Series Record
By Alex Weprin
The season finale of MTV's Jersey Shore set a series
record, delivering a 4.8 rating in the target 12-34 demo and 4.8 million total
viewers.
That was up 30% from last week's episode, which was the
previous record holder.
Jersey
Shore grew its audience
dramatically as the series advanced through its first season and its stars
became regulars across the TV landscape. The finale drew more than three times
as many viewers as the premiere did. The series launched Dec. 3 with 1.375
million viewers and a 1.2 rating.
