MTV's ‘Jersey Shore' Finale Sets Series Record

The season finale of MTV's Jersey Shore set a series

record, delivering a 4.8 rating in the target 12-34 demo and 4.8 million total

viewers.

That was up 30% from last week's episode, which was the

previous record holder.

Jersey

Shore grew its audience

dramatically as the series advanced through its first season and its stars

became regulars across the TV landscape. The finale drew more than three times

as many viewers as the premiere did. The series launched Dec. 3 with 1.375

million viewers and a 1.2 rating.