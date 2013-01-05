MTV's ‘Buckwild' Premiere Draws 2.5 Million Viewers
The premiere of MTV's new unscripted series Buckwild averaged 2.5 million total
viewers in back-to-back episodes Thursday night, according to Nielsen data.
The first episode at 10 p.m. drew 2.4 million total viewers,
with the 10:30 p.m. installment ticking up to 2.6 million viewers. In the key demos, Buckwild averaged a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and a 1.9 rating
with persons 12-34.
Buckwild, which follows the adventures of a group of
friends in backwoods West Virginia, has been pitched as a potential replacement
for Jersey Shore, which had its swan
song on MTV last month. While the premiere fell short of the 3.1 million
viewers who tuned in to the Shore's December
series finale, it did beat the 2.4 million premiere
