MTV's ‘Buckwild' Premiere Draws 2.5 Million Viewers

The premiere of MTV's new unscripted series Buckwild averaged 2.5 million total

viewers in back-to-back episodes Thursday night, according to Nielsen data.

The first episode at 10 p.m. drew 2.4 million total viewers,

with the 10:30 p.m. installment ticking up to 2.6 million viewers. In the key demos, Buckwild averaged a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and a 1.9 rating

with persons 12-34.

Buckwild, which follows the adventures of a group of

friends in backwoods West Virginia, has been pitched as a potential replacement

for Jersey Shore, which had its swan

song on MTV last month. While the premiere fell short of the 3.1 million

viewers who tuned in to the Shore's December

series finale, it did beat the 2.4 million premiere