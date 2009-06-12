MTV's ‘16 And Pregnant' Draws In Demo

The premiere of the MTV docu-series 16 and Pregnant, which focuses on real stories from teens dealing with pregnancy, delivered a 1.54 P12-34 rating and just over 1.6 million viewers in its Thursday 10 p.m. timeslot. That is an improvement of 180% in the 12-34 demo for its time period.

The series was also Thursday's number one telecast in the target female 12-34 demo.

Teenage pregnancies have been a hot pop culture topic recently. With Diablo Cody's Juno and Bristol Palin's very public pregnancy driving awareness of the issue, television has been examining the subject in its own way. ABC Family found success with the topic in its series The Secret Life of the American Teenager.