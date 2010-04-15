MTVN's Atom.com Sets Comedy Competition
By Alex Weprin
Atom.com, the comedy website owned by MTV Networks, is
starting a comedy tournament, with the winners getting prizes, including the
opportunity for their comedy bits to be featured on Comedy Central and MTV2.
The "World Famous Cash-Money Internet Comedy Tournament"
will kick off April 19, and will be a weekly ongoing contest. Users can submit
their own content at Tournament.Atom.com. There are two ways to win: top plays
and Atom picks. Top plays will award cash prizes to the creators with the most
video views, while Atom picks will have the Atom editors and executives picking
their favorites, and award them airtime and development deals.
Atom currently has two shows airing on television, Atom
TV, which will return to Comedy Central May 17 at 2:30 a.m. and The Atom
Show, which will debut April 16 on MTV2 at 11:45 p.m.
"Week after week our community of comedy creators amazes us
with the work they upload to Atom, and the tournament is a bigger and better
way to showcase their talents," said Scott Roesch, VP and GM of Atom.com.
"For producers, it will be a unique opportunity to earn money and a shot at
television and, for viewers, it will be a great place to discover hilarious and
timely new comedy videos."
