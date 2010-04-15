MTVN's Atom.com Sets Comedy Competition

Atom.com, the comedy website owned by MTV Networks, is

starting a comedy tournament, with the winners getting prizes, including the

opportunity for their comedy bits to be featured on Comedy Central and MTV2.

The "World Famous Cash-Money Internet Comedy Tournament"

will kick off April 19, and will be a weekly ongoing contest. Users can submit

their own content at Tournament.Atom.com. There are two ways to win: top plays

and Atom picks. Top plays will award cash prizes to the creators with the most

video views, while Atom picks will have the Atom editors and executives picking

their favorites, and award them airtime and development deals.

Atom currently has two shows airing on television, Atom

TV, which will return to Comedy Central May 17 at 2:30 a.m. and The Atom

Show, which will debut April 16 on MTV2 at 11:45 p.m.

"Week after week our community of comedy creators amazes us

with the work they upload to Atom, and the tournament is a bigger and better

way to showcase their talents," said Scott Roesch, VP and GM of Atom.com.

"For producers, it will be a unique opportunity to earn money and a shot at

television and, for viewers, it will be a great place to discover hilarious and

timely new comedy videos."