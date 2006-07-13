MTVN Rolls Out Broadband Player
By Anne Becker
MTV Networks is introducing its first broadband video player for its TV Land network Aug. 24. The player will be accessible through TVLand.com, rather than being anointed a separate name, like MTV’s Overdrive or VH1’s VSpot.
The site will feature full-length episodes of new programs each month, episodes and clips from TV Land’s original programming and classic TV shows, the "retromercials" that run on the linear network, recent and classic promos, celebrity interviews.
TVLand.com wil continue to run games, bulletin boards and information about current and classic TV shows and stars.
