MTVN Buys Rights to ‘Michael Jackson's This Is It'

MTV Networks has acquired the rights to Michael Jackson's This Is It, the film chronicling the lead up to what would have been Michael Jackson's comeback concerts in London, the network announced Tuesday (Nov. 17). The film becomes available to MTVN in 2011 with a six-year network window.

The deal includes all domestic channels aligned with MTVN including MTV, VH1, VH1 Classic and Palladia as well as Viacom's BET and Centric. Channels and premiere dates for the feature have yet to be announced, though MTV will likely plug it into its Friday night movie slot. MTVN will collaborate with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which won the bidding for theatrical distribution rights, in marketing the DVD release of the film, slated for early 2010.

This Is It premiered nationwide Oct. 28 and earned the no. 1 box office spot for the weekend. It has earned $222.6 million in worldwide box office receipts to date.

This Is It was directed by Kenny Ortega, Jackson's creative partner for the concert tour and director of the stage show. Ortega, Randy Phillips and Paul Gongaware are producers. John Branca and John McClain served as executive producers.