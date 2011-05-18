MTV2 Unplugs Lil Wayne For June Special

MTV2 in June will tap rapper Lil Wayne for its next Unplugged special, one of several basic cable offerings slated for Black Music Month.

MTV2 Presents: Lil Wayne Unplugged will feature the Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist performing stripped down versions of his classic hits as part of the Unplugged franchise, said network officials. The special will debut June 12 simultaneously on MTV2, MTV, and MTV.com, said MTV.

"Lil Wayne is an amazing choice for Unplugged as he is at hip-hop's forefront - leading a new generation of artists whose appeal spans across music genres and playlists," stated Amy Doyle, executive vice president of Music and Talent for MTV. "Lil Wayne's skills, influence, and catalog are a powerful addition to the legacy of artists who have rocked the Unplugged stage."

Other networks scheduling Black History Month programming include TV One, which will launch six new episodes of its documentary series Unsung beginning June 6 with a profile of R&B/gospel singer Denise Williams. Other episodes will chronicle the careers of The Spinners, The Ohio Players, Alexander O'Neal and Cherelle, Big Daddy Kane, and Evelyn "Champagne" King, the network said.

GMC will celebrate the month with the June 18 premiere of gospel stage production She's Not Our Sister. The special follows the story of three sisters dealing with their father's death and the family issues that soon begin to surface, according to network officials.

VH1will premiere a June 17 episode of Storytellers featuring R&B crooner Maxwell, while Centric will profile singer/actress Jill Scott as part of a as yet scheduled June special, As Written: Jill Scott.