MTV2 Orders ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ Pilot

MTV2 is looking to return Celebrity Deathmatch, an animated series involving battles between pop culture figures. The network has ordered a pilot for an updated version of the cartoon, which last aired in 2007.

The cabler also gave out series orders to Kingin’ with Tyga and Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne tha God.

Tyga will have a six-episode first season and follow the titular rapper, who is known for his strong Instagram presence. 3 Ball Entertainment will produce.

Talk show Uncommon Sense will kick off with an eight-episode freshman run. The panel show will be hosted by Guy Code’s Charlamagne and focus on the week’s social media trends.

MTV2 has just wrapped its highest-rated quarter ever with 2015’s Q1.