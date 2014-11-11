MTV2 Broadens Comedy Slate

MTV2 is adding to its comedy stable with new series MTV2’s Joking Off and a comedic news program with the working title Number 2 News. It also ordered a pilot project hosted by Guy Code personality Charlamagne tha God, Uncommon Sense With Charlamagne.

Joking Off will team up rising comedians in a game show format to react on the day’s best social media posts until one winning group is left standing. Michael Canter will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Number 2 News will attempt to turn anything on the Internet—weather stories, stunts gone wrong, animal videos— into a joke. Kip Madsen and Geoff Bunch will act as showrunners with Dara Cook, Darin Byrne and Paul Ricci executive producing for MTV2.

Daily Show producer Rich Korson will executive produce Uncommon Sense. The panel show will also focus heavily on social media and Internet topics.

The network also ordered new seasons of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out, MTV2’s highest-rated program in history,and Guy Code. The newest seasons of both shows will premiere in 2015.