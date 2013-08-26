MTV VMAs Draws 10.1 Million Viewers
The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards delivered 10.1 million total
viewers on Sunday from 9-11:30 p.m., an increase of 66% over last year's telecast,
which was on a Thursday.
Compared to its last Sunday show, the 2013 awards were down19% from 2011's record audience of 12.4 million viewers.
In the network's key persons 12-34 demo, the VMAs garnered a 7.8 rating, up 47%
from last year and ranking it as the top entertainment cable telecast among
that demo in 2013.
Its encore telecast drew 2.8 million total viewers and the pre-show
averaged 4.6 million total viewers and a 3.6 rating, up 119% and 100%,
respectively.
This year's VMAs, which was the first awards show to be
broadcast from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, also set a new Twitter record of
306,000 tweets per minute for Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's medley, which
sparked outrage for Cyrus' provocative dancing.
