MTV VMAs Draws 10.1 Million Viewers

The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards delivered 10.1 million total

viewers on Sunday from 9-11:30 p.m., an increase of 66% over last year's telecast,

which was on a Thursday.

Compared to its last Sunday show, the 2013 awards were down19% from 2011's record audience of 12.4 million viewers.

In the network's key persons 12-34 demo, the VMAs garnered a 7.8 rating, up 47%

from last year and ranking it as the top entertainment cable telecast among

that demo in 2013.

Its encore telecast drew 2.8 million total viewers and the pre-show

averaged 4.6 million total viewers and a 3.6 rating, up 119% and 100%,

respectively.

This year's VMAs, which was the first awards show to be

broadcast from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, also set a new Twitter record of

306,000 tweets per minute for Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's medley, which

sparked outrage for Cyrus' provocative dancing.