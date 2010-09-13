MTV VMAs Average 11 Million Viewers

RELATED: BC Review: The 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga, Kanye West

and Taylor Swift helped Sunday's MTV Video

Music Awards show to its best performance in eight years.

The annual event averaged 11.4 million viewers, marking the best performance of

any VMA show since the 2002 telecast

drew 11.9 million viewers, according to network officials. The show -- in which

pop star Lady Gaga won three "moon man" statuettes during a ceremony

that also featured musical performances by Justin Beiber, Kanye West, Eminem

and Taylor Swift -- is now the third-most watched telecast in MTV history.

Last year's VMA

telecast drew 8.9 million viewers.

The show, hosted by

talk show personality Chelsea Handler, also drew 7.9 million viewers among the

network's target 12 to 34 year old demographic - tying the 2002 VMAs as the most watched show in the

demo and generating a 33% increase above last year's performance, the network

said.



"Every

year, MTV celebrates the music and creative genius of artists

we have the privilege of working with all year long," said

Van Toffler, president of the MTV Networks Music & Logo Group. "Last

night's luminescent VMA setting provided the perfect backdrop to do

just that and we're thrilled the audience resoundingly

agreed."

In addition, the premiere of MTV reality series World of Jenks drew 4.8 million viewers, marking the network's

highest-rated MTV series launch ever, according to MTV officials.

VMA Viewership Over

The Years

Year

Total Viewers

P 12-34

2002 11.9

million

7.9 million

2003 10.7

million

6.9 million

2004 10

million

6.8 million

200 5.8

million

5.4 million

2006 5.7

million

3.8 million

200 7.7

million

4.9 million

2008 8.4

million

5.7 million

2009 8.9

million

5.8 million

2010 11.4

million

7.9 million

Source: Disney-ABC Television Group analysis of Nielsen data