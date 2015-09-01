MTV Video Music Awards Tumble to 5 Million Viewers

Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards was a big hit in social media, but not so much on traditional TV.

The Miley Cyrus-hosted live event generated 5 million viewers for MTV, down from the 8.2 million viewers the show generated in 2014, according to Nielsen. The show, which featured performances from Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, was also down in key demos, including 18-49 (3.2 million in 2015 vs. 5.2 million in 2014) and 18-34 (2.2 million vs. 3.7 million), according to Nielsen.

The 10-network simulcast of the live event drew a combined 9.8 million viewers, compared to 10.3 million viewers across four networks in 2014, according to Nielsen.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.