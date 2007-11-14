MTV, VH1 Sign First-Look Development Deal with Jamie Foxx

MTV and VH1 signed a first look production agreement for reality-television projects with Jamie Foxx and his production company, FoxxKing Entertainment. Marcus King and Jaime Rucker King are Foxx’s partners in the production company.

“Jamie’s creative vision and multifaceted career puts him in a class of his own,” said Van Toffler, president of MTV Networks Music/Logo/Films Group, in a statement. “Having already established himself as an actor, comedian and musician, Jamie will undoubtedly bring his own brand of creativity and unpredictability to the development process. We’re incredibly excited to extend our relationship with him and look forward to creating and launching many great projects.”

As part of the deal, FoxxKing will develop, supervise and produce new reality shows for VH1 and MTV and consult on programming for the two networks.

The first series developed under the deal will be From Gs to Gents, where a group of ordinary guys compete to become erudite gentlemen.