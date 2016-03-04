MTV Using Snapchat for Movie Award Noms

MTV, looking to reach its young target audience on their digital devices, will announce the nominees for the 2016 MTV Movie Awards via its new Snapchat Discover Channel.

The MTV Movie Awards are 25 years old, about the same age as the viewers they’re looking to attract.

MTV parent Viacom last month made a deal to handle advertising sales for Snapchat and increase the amount of content it produces for the messaging app.

MTV is also working with Google so that fans can vote in the Movie of the Year category by typing the keyword “MTV Vote” into the Google search bar on desktop computers, tablets and smartphones.

The “2016 MTV Movie Awards” will be hosted by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The show airs Sunday, April 10 from the Warner Bros. backlot in Burbank, Calif.