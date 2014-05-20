MTV Ups Nash to Senior VP, West Coast Reality Development

MTV has named Colin Nash senior VP of series development of West Coast reality programming, the network announced Tuesday. He had been MTV’s vice president of series development since joining the network in 2010.

In his new role, Nash will continue to oversee West Coast-based reality development and report to Lauren Dolgen, MTV’s head of West Coast reality programming and executive VP of series development.

“Colin brings a wealth of knowledge from the producing world having been a producer and showrunner himself,” said Dolgen. “When I asked him to come to MTV to the development side he was deep into his career as a prolific showrunner. I was lucky that he said yes.”

Prior to joining MTV’s executive team, Nash worked as a producer, primarily working on shows for the network such as The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.