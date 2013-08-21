MTV Tees Up 'Video Music Awards' Multiscreen Tilt

MTV will be hitting all screens and weaving in feeds from a handful of top social network as part of a five-day promotional run-up to Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The network will kick off "VMA All Access" Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET with the launch of a broadband-powered live stream available on Web browsers (at vma.mtv.com), as well as smartphone and tablets apps and the Xbox 360.

The embedded video feed will feature a 24/7 mix of live and recorded programming, including celebrity interviews, and VMA-themed roundtables and music blocks. On the day of the show, starting at noon ET, the feed will shift to a multi-camera view that will give visitors a chance to watch unscripted, pre-event action from 10 different camera angles. On Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, MTV will run its Red Carpet Report alongside a selection of VOD clips.

