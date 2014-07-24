MTV Taps Iggy Azalea to Host ‘House Of Style’ Digital Series

Hip Hop artist Iggy Azalea will host MTV's upcoming digital series House of Style, the network announced Thursday.

The eight-episode MTV.com series – a resurrection of MTV’s original House of Style series that ran from 1989-2000 – will feature Azalea as she chronicles how the fashion industry evolves alongside music and technology, according to network officials. The series, which will play across all MTV screens, will connect fans with celebrity style setters and designers to explore new trends.

The series will culminate during the Aug. 24 MTV Video Music Awards where Azalea will provide commentary on VMA performances and red carpet fashions throughout the VMA pre-show and live telecast, said the network.

