MTV Takes The Real World Down Under

MTV is going down under for its next season of The Real World -- season 19 will be taped in Sydney, Australia, MTV and Bunim-Murray Productions announced Tuesday. Production on 24 episodes is scheduled to begin this quarter for a fourth quarter 2007 premiere.



This marks the third time the long-running reality show has gone overseas for a season - season four was shot in London and season 13 from Paris.



“Australians are fun-loving people who love to party, so The Real World cast should feel right at home!,” said Real World co-creator Jon Murray, Chairman/President of Bunim-Murray Productions, in a statement.



The pioneering series, which tapes seven young strangers living together in a house, is currently in its 18th season on MTV, this time from Denver.