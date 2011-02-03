MTV Sticking With ScriptedProgramming

Despite the mega-success of MTV's unscripted series Jersey Shore, the network took the

opportunity to tout its upcoming slate of scripted programming at its upfront

presentation Wednesday at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

After an intro from teen heartthrob Justin Bieber and MTV

News correspondent Sway Calloway touting the power of millennials to the

audience of ad buyers, the net first previewed This Is Awkward, a new scripted series about a typical anonymous

high school girl who finally gets noticed only after a freak accident leaves

half her body in a cast.

Following a performance by Bruno Mars, the net previewed Teen Wolf, a remake of the Michael J.

Fox movie, adapted for the Twilight

era, about a boy who turns into a werewolf and must fight his urge to kill

while pursuing the girl he likes.

MTV did not show a clip of

the controversial Skins. The teen

cast came out on stage, but only to introduce MTV's upcoming animated series,

the return of Beavis and Butt-Head

and the new Good Vibes. One cast mate

acknowledged the elephant in the room saying, "we'd tell you what our show is

about - but we think you've already heard."

There was a handful of unscripted programming too, though. Quiet Campus, on mtvU, follows students

at Gallaudet University, a college for the deaf. MTV also has a second season

of Teen Mom lined up as well as the

new I Used to Be Fat, which shows

overweight teens as they try to slim down the summer between high school

graduation and college.

Then there's Ridiculousness,

a sort of Jackass meets Tosh.0, where the host runs through the

top Internet videos featuring people injuring themselves or otherwise wiping

out.

But of course no MTV upfront would be complete without an

appearance by the cast of its pop culture phenom Jersey Shore, who appeared onstage just long enough to, what else,

invite the audience to the after party.