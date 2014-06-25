MTV Signs Production Deal with Rob Dyrdek

MTV has signed Rob Dyrdek to a multiyear production deal.

The deal will see Dyrdek and his production company Super Jacket develop a new pilot for MTV as well as new seasons of Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Along with upcoming Snack-Off, which debuts July 10, Dyrdek will count three separate series in production on the network.

“Rob Dyrdek is an essential part of MTV. From Rob & Big to Fantasy Factory, Ridiculousness and now Snack-Off, Rob has an undeniable appeal to millennials,” said MTV president of programming Susanne Daniels. “He is a creative force with a unique ability to connect with the audience—whether he is in front of or behind the camera. We are truly thrilled to continue our long and successful relationship with Rob.”

Dyrdek has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with MTV over the past eight years, either executive producing or starring in four different shows, beginning with Rob & Big.